Leonardtown Woman Arrested for Selling Deadly Carfentanil in St. Mary’s County

During the month of June 2017, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Narcotics Unit (CED) began an investigation on the sale of heroin/carfentanil in the St. Mary’s county area.

As the investigation progressed, investigators were able to identify a main supplier of heroin as Christina Granados McCauley, 58, of Breton Bay Farm Road, in Leonardtown.

Investigators utilized an undercover police officer to meet with McCauley for the purposes of buying a predetermined amount of heroin (carfentanil) for a predetermined amount of us currency.

McCauley agreed to meet an undercover police officer within the Leonardtown area at which time McCauley sold an undercover police officer the predetermined amount of heroin (carfentanil).

The heroin (carfentanil) was taken to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, where it was packaged and stored according to Maryland State Police policy. On a later date, CED/MSP personnel took custody of the suspected heroin (carfentanil), at which time it transported to the Maryland State Police forensic lab and analyzed for chemical makeup. The CDS showed positive for containing the drug carfentanil.

On July 28, 2017, Trooper Ruth of Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack located Christina Granados McCauley and arrested her. McCauley was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated what turned out to be the first death reported in St.Mary’s County due to Carfentanil, a powerful opioid that is 5,000 times more powerful than heroin.

On June 5th, 2017, police were called to investigate the death of a male subject.

SMNEWSNET contacted the Chief Medical Examiner Office and was informed that “a death on June 5th, 2017 in St. Mary’s County had a positive toxicology report for the substance “Carfentanil” and was the first such finding in St. Mary’s County”.

St. Mary’s County Health Department issued a press release on Carfentanil in July of 2017, CLICK HERE to read it.

