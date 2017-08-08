Six Separate Indictments for Second-Degree Murder – Press Conference to be Held Tomorrow

August 8, 2017

Governor Larry Hogan, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy Cameron, St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz, Colonel William Palozzi, of the Maryland State Police and Captain Eric Sweeney, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Vice/Narcotics unit, will be holding a press conference tomorrow, August 9, at 10:00 am., to announce  the Indictments off drug dealers, who caused the death of six citizens through the distribution of illicit drugs in St. Mary’s County.

As a result, State’s Attorney Richard Fritz has secured six separate indictments on individuals for second-degree murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and additional distribution and possession




This entry was posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:20 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.