Six Separate Indictments for Second-Degree Murder – Press Conference to be Held Tomorrow

Governor Larry Hogan, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy Cameron, St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz, Colonel William Palozzi, of the Maryland State Police and Captain Eric Sweeney, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Vice/Narcotics unit, will be holding a press conference tomorrow, August 9, at 10:00 am., to announce the Indictments off drug dealers, who caused the death of six citizens through the distribution of illicit drugs in St. Mary’s County.

As a result, State’s Attorney Richard Fritz has secured six separate indictments on individuals for second-degree murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and additional distribution and possession

