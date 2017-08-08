California Man Indicted for Murder in Death of Colleen Marie Cord

Geoffrey Walter Uhall, 30, of Bethson Street, in California, was indicted on the following charges

COUNT I

(POSSESSION OF HEROIN)

For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did unlawfully possess a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule I, to wit: HEROIN, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-601(a)(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 4 3550); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.

COUNT II

(DISTRIBUTION OF HEROIN)

For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St, Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did unlawfully distribute to another a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule I, to wit: HEROIN, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-602(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 2 0696); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.

COUNT III

(POSSESSION OF FENTANYL)

For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did unlawfully possess a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule II, to wit: FENTANYL, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-601(a)(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 4 3550); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.

COUNT IV

(DISTRIBUTION OF FENTANYL)

For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did unlawfully distribute to another a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule II, to wit: FENTANYL, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-602(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CMS CODE 2 0696); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.

COUNT V

(SECOND DEGREE DEPRAVED HEART MURDER)

For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did feloniously cause the death of COLLEEN MARIE CORD, by willfully and knowingly engaging in such conduct that created a very high degree of risk to the life of the said, COLLEEN MARIE CORD, and despite the known risks of engaging in said conduct the said Defendant did willfully undertake to act with extreme disregard of the life endangering consequences to the said COLLEEN MARIE CORD, in violation of CR 2-204 of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 1 0999); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.

COUNT VI

(INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER)

For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did feloniously cause the death of COLLEEN MARIE CORD, by engaging in grossly negligent conduct that directly caused and resulted in the death of the said, COLLEEN MARIE CORD, and by engaging in said conduct, the defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, was aware that the conduct engaged in, constituted a high risk of danger to the said COLLEEN MARIE CORD, and despite said knowledge acted with reckless disregard for human life, contrary to the Common Law of the State of Maryland, (Annotated Code of Maryland, Criminal Law Article, Section 2-207) (CJIS CODE 1 0910); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.

COUNT VII

(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did recklessly engage in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another, in violation of CR 3-204(a)(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 1 1425); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.

Colleen Marie Cord, 58, of Lexington Park, died April 20, 2017.

