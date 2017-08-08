California Man Indicted for Murder in Death of Colleen Marie Cord

Geoffrey Walter Uhall, 30, of Bethson Street, in California, was indicted on the following charges
COUNT I
(POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did unlawfully possess a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule I, to wit: HEROIN, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-601(a)(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 4 3550); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
COUNT II
(DISTRIBUTION OF HEROIN)
For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St, Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did unlawfully distribute to another a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule I, to wit: HEROIN, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-602(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 2 0696); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
COUNT III
(POSSESSION OF FENTANYL)
For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did unlawfully possess a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule II, to wit: FENTANYL, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-601(a)(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 4 3550); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
COUNT IV
(DISTRIBUTION OF FENTANYL)
For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did unlawfully distribute to another a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule II, to wit: FENTANYL, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-602(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CMS CODE 2 0696); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
COUNT V
(SECOND DEGREE DEPRAVED HEART MURDER)
For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did feloniously cause the death of COLLEEN MARIE CORD, by willfully and knowingly engaging in such conduct that created a very high degree of risk to the life of the said, COLLEEN MARIE CORD, and despite the known risks of engaging in said conduct the said Defendant did willfully undertake to act with extreme disregard of the life endangering consequences to the said COLLEEN MARIE CORD, in violation of CR 2-204 of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 1 0999); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
COUNT VI
(INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER)
For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did feloniously cause the death of COLLEEN MARIE CORD, by engaging in grossly negligent conduct that directly caused and resulted in the death of the said, COLLEEN MARIE CORD, and by engaging in said conduct, the defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, was aware that the conduct engaged in, constituted a high risk of danger to the said COLLEEN MARIE CORD, and despite said knowledge acted with reckless disregard for human life, contrary to the Common Law of the State of Maryland, (Annotated Code of Maryland, Criminal Law Article, Section 2-207) (CJIS CODE 1 0910); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
COUNT VII
(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
For that on or about April 19, 2017 through April 20, 2017, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, GEOFFREY WALTER UHALL, did recklessly engage in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another, in violation of CR 3-204(a)(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 1 1425); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
Colleen Marie Cord, 58, of Lexington Park, died April 20, 2017.
This woman has been using drugs for a very long time! Her first criminal drug charge available on case search is from 1990! Now while I want all drug dealers to burn in hell she kinda got what was coming to her!
Oh I am sure she loved being an addict. And wanted to be poisoned. Yah that’s right. Nobody ever starts using drugs because they want to be an addict. You have no heart.
If she didn’t want to be an addict she should have made. Egged decisions. End of story.
She made bad decisions and it cost her big time. Every person out there that is strung out on heroin probably thinks they are the one person who can magically handle it. I have zero sympathy for them.
Messing with anything harder then weed is like only having unprotected sex with aids infected partners. You might not get aids with the first couple but eventually you will lose that game of Russian roulette. You act like these people tripped, fell on a needle of heroin, and became addicted without any fault of their own. It doesn’t work like that. These people took something that wasn’t prescribed to them, or disobeyed the doctor and took more then the doctor prescribed, or were the life of the party and then can’t stop once the party is over. They may not deserve to die but they definitely made a bad choice some ware in life that led them to this inevitable conclusion. I don’t necessarily agree with the OP that they had it coming but I will also save my sympathies for the victims the addicts leave in their wake.
Please stop. The day a person dies of an overdose is the day they lose the chance to ever get clean. They are/were someone’s daughter, sister, mother, friend. If you can’t respect the person, at least respect the people that love them that are also victims/casualties to this epidemic. Did they get what they had coming to them too?
Nicely said!
Time to start charging and convicting these pieces of s**t and holding them responsible for the people they hurt. Let’s loch them up for a long, long time. It’s about time our criminal justice programs step up. JUDGES, ARE YOU LISTENING?
Liberal judges don’t listen to the people unless it agrees with their agenda.
In all fairness, I believe the user is more culpable. If she didn’t get it from this turd she would have gotten from someone else. Though I could care less if this loser was handed down a life sentence.
Its the Liberal Judges that are the problem.They dont want to put criminals in jail and wonder why society is getting worse with crime and drugs. Get these judges out who dont give jail time.
Wow, wolverine really let himself go. No sympathies for him. You live the life of a POS and you take your chances.
Uhall? Seriously? LMFAO. Anyways, two losers off the street
Is this one in the same with the Press Release scheduled for tomorrow morning?
You do realize she died of a brain aneurysm right? They went through her phone afterward and tried to link him to her death with messages that were completely unrelated. While I don’t agree with what he was doing, and yes he should be locked up for the other charges, to charge him with murder because someone died of natural causes is asinine. The justice system is broken if they are going to be allowed to make false charges to vilify someone just to make his charges look worse and to make themselves look like they are doing something good for the community. It is just plain vile. He is never going to be able to lead a normal life again after these false accusations.
I knew this kid in school, a lot of the comments are true but what we really need to think about is why people are turning to these drugs and how to fix it rather than trolling them online and calling people names. It’s not fixing the issue. No one is perfect but we need to save our state, our country from addiction.
^ There we’re apparently 10 other heroin related indictments issued, the press release will be about all of them.
Possession and distribution I understand, but he didn’t force her to use. He gave someone something that they literally asked for. All this manslaughter is way over the top. Any decent lawyer will get most of this thrown out and the DA knows it. Makes a good headline though.
Wow…..I guess Mr. Fritz meant what he vowed. These dealers are not just black and Latino.
No matter how mad you get over an OD death, it isn’t right to charge someone with murder, just for the act of distribution. Unless they intended to cause the death or forced the dose into the other person, each made their own choices.
Society wants “someone” to pay – so they take it out on the dealer. Charge the dealer with distribution if you must, but it is NOT any form or degree of murder.