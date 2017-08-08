Leonardtown Woman Indicted for Murder in Death of Mary Nell Miller

Christina Granados McCauley, 58, of Breton Bay Farm Road, in Leonardtown, was indicted on the following charges
COUNT I
(POSSESSION OF CARFENTANIL)
For that on or about the 23rd day of June, 2017, in Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, CHRISTINA GRANADOS MCCAULEY, did unlawfully possess a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule II, to wit: CARFENTANIL, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-601(a)(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 4 3550); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
COUNT II
(DISTRIBUTION OF CARFENTANIL)
For that on or about the 23rd day of June, 2017, in Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, CHRISTINA CRANADOS MCCAULEY, did unlawfully distribute to another a controlled dangerous substance of Schedule II, to wit: CARFENTANIL, a narcotic drug, in violation of CR 5-602(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 2 0696); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
COUNT III
(SECOND DEGREE DEPRAVED HEART MURDER)
For that on or about the 23rd day of June, 2017, in Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, CHRISTINA GRANADOS MCCAULEY, did feloniously cause the death of MARY NELL MILLER, by willfully and knowingly engaging in such conduct that created a very high degree of risk to the life of the said, MARY NELL MILLER, and despite the known risks of engaging in said conduct the said Defendant did willfully undertake to act with extreme disregard of the life endangering consequences to the said MARY NELL MILLER, in violation of CR 2-204 of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 1 0999); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government; and dignity of the State.
COUNT IV
(INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER)
For that on or about the 23rd day of June, 2017, in Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, CHRISTINA GRANADOS MCCAULEY, did feloniously cause the death of MARY NELL MILLER, by engaging in grossly negligent conduct that directly caused and resulted in the death of the said, MARY NELL MILLER, and by engaging in said conduct, the defendant, CHRISTINA GRANADOS MCCAULEY, was aware that the conduct engaged in, constituted a high risk of danger to the said MARY NELL MILLER, and despite said knowledge acted with reckless disregard for human life, contrary to the Common Law of the State of Maryland, (Annotated Code of Maryland, Criminal Law Article, Section 2- 207) (CJIS CODE 1 0910); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
COUNT V
(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
For that on or about the 23rd day of June, 2017, in Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the Defendant, CHRISTINA GRANADOS MCCAULEY, did recklessly engage in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another, in violation of CR 3-204(a)(1) of the Annotated Code of Maryland (CJIS CODE 1 1425); contrary to the form of the act of assembly in such case made and provided and against the peace, government, and dignity of the State.
Mary Nell Miller, 53 of California, died on June 23, 2017.
My wife and I are sad that Mary couldn't overcome her demons.
I don't wish opiate addiction on anybody, it's the hardest thing to ever have to experience and I've been to Afghanistan twice.
