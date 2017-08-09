Six Suspects Indicted on Murder Charges in Connection to Drug Overdose Deaths in St. Mary’s County





Pursuant to a long term investigation conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Maryland State Police Identified certain drug dealers who caused the death of six citizens throughout the distribution of illicit drugs in St. Mary’s County.

As a result, State’s Attorney Richard Fritz has secured six separate indictments on individuals for second degree murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and additional distribution and possession charges.

The six individuals charged include:

Latece Cantelle Greer

Latece Greer is currently incarcerated with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services -Division of Corrections (DOC), where she is serving a sentence related to drug trafficking crimes in St. Mary’s County. The criminal indictment for Latece Greer has been provided to the DOC and her appearance in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County is anticipated in the near future at which time a bond hearing will be held. Geoffrey Walter Uhall

On August 2, 2017, Geoffrey Uhall was apprehended by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division and Special Operations Division’s COPs Unit. Uhall was located and arrested at his residence in Leonardtown, MD. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention. At his bond hearing in the Circuit Court, he was held on a “no bond” status pending trial. Marcell Davon Blackiston

Marcel Blackiston is currently incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center, where he is serving a sentence for failing to pay child support. The criminal indictment for Marcell Blackiston has been provided to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and his appearance in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County is anticipated in the near future at which time a bond hearing will be held. Tyreise Divron Nelson

On August 3, 2017, Tyreise Nelson was apprehended by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. At his bond hearing in the Circuit Court, he was held on a “no bond” status. Christina McCauley Granados

On August 2, 2017, Christina McCauley was apprehended by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division and Special Operations Division’s COPs Unit. McCauley was located and arrested at her residence in Leonardtown, MD. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention. At her bond hearing in the Circuit Court, she was held on a “no bond” status pending trial. Desmond Lamar Sloan

On August 8, 2017, Sloan was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service in Norfolk, Virginia. He remains in Norfolk where he awaits extradition to St. Mary’s County.





