VIDEO: A Father Tearfully Speaks Out About Son’s Fatal Overdose

John Darling, 58, of St. Leonard speaks to reporters about his son who died of a drug overdose two months.

Darling came to the August 9th press conference to ask if cases will be plead down and if they do go to a jury, will the families get to be there and be heard during the sentencing.

John Darling, of St. Leonard, was the father of John “Bryce” Darling II., 34.

Desmond Lamar Sloan, was arrested on August 8, 2017, Sloan was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service in Norfolk, Virginia. He remains in Norfolk where he awaits extradition to St. Mary’s County.

Fritz is charging dealers with “depraved-heart murder” or second-degree murder, He says it is the perfect charge for distributors because prosecutors can show that they sold drugs while knowing that there could be deadly consequences.

