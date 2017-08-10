Maryland Man Charged With Attempting To Provide Material Support To ISIS And Attempted Murder

A federal grand jury has charged Nelash Das, age 25, a citizen of Bangladesh previously residing in Landover Hills, Maryland, with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization; attempting to murder a federal employee; and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The defendant previously had been indicted on the material support charge. The defendant remains detained pending further court proceedings.

The superseding indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Dana J. Boente; and Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office.

The superseding indictment alleges that from October 2015 to September 30, 2016, Das knowingly attempted to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, namely ISIS. Further, the superseding indictment alleges that Das knew that ISIS was a designated foreign terrorist organization and engaged in terrorist activity. The superseding indictment also charges Das with attempting to murder a federal employee – an individual who was a member of the uniformed services and a Special Agent with the FBI. The superseding indictment further charges Das with using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to the material support and attempted murder charges.

According to court documents, ISIS members and supporters have posted identifying information about U.S. military personnel in hopes that ISIS supporters would carry out attacks against them. Das allegedly planned to kill a U.S. military member in support of ISIS.

If convicted, Das faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A superseding indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by superseding indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes. If convicted of any offense, the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court after considering the advisory Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Boente and Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force for its work in the investigation. Mr. Schenning thanked his office’s national security prosecutors that are handling the matter, and recognized the Justice Department’s National Security Division, Counterterrorism Section, for its support.