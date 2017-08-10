Waldorf Parole and Probation office remembers legendary employee

Parole and Probation employees from the Waldorf Field Office held a special ceremony to dedicate an interview room to the late Carlton Bell, Sr.

Mr. Bell, a longtime Drinking Driver Program monitor, had just retired when he was murdered earlier this year.

Mr. Bell’s wife Lynn, Deputy Secretary J. Michael Zeigler, Special Assistant Martha Danner, and Parole and Probation Director Joseph Clocker joined agents and staff for the ceremony. Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony Covington and several members of his team were also there.

Parole and Probation’s Assistant Regional Administrator Samantha Barrett and the Waldorf Parole and Probation team put together a memorable and moving program that included giving Mrs. Bell a notebook of personal reflections on the man who was revered in several Southern Maryland and D.C. area offices for his kindness and efforts to help offenders change their lives, as well as for his enthusiastic and caring ways with his coworkers.