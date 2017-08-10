Calvert County Businesses Invited to Participate in Annual Job Fair

Calvert County businesses have the opportunity to reach qualified, motivated local job seekers at the 2017 Calvert County Job Fair. This annual event will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick Campus, Building B.

The job fair is cosponsored by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and the College of Southern Maryland.

Registration for the event is free and limited to the Calvert County business community. To participate, businesses should be actively seeking employees for full- or part-time work. Multi-level marketing organizations and businesses are not permitted. Registration includes a six-foot table and two chairs, company listing in the event brochure and two tickets for light refreshments. Registration deadline is Sept. 14.

For more information, or to register for this event, please contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583, email Kelly.Slagle@calvertcountymd.gov or visit online at the link provided below.

