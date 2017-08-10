Public Hearing in Calvert County for Proposed Sign Regulations Scheduled for Aug. 22, 2017

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Calvert County Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing to consider proposed amendments to several zoning ordinances regarding sign regulations. The hearing will begin at 7 p.m. at the Calvert Pines Senior Center, located at 450 West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The proposed amendments are for the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance, the Dunkirk Master Plan, the Dunkirk Zoning Ordinance, the Huntingtown Zoning Ordinance, the Lusby Town Center Zoning Ordinance, the Owings Town Center Zoning Ordinance, the Prince Frederick Zoning Ordinance, the St. Leonard Zoning Ordinance and the Solomons Town Center Zoning Ordinance.

Citizens can view the proposed sign regulations online at the link provided below. For additional information, contact Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning Deputy Director Mary Beth Cook at 410-535-2348 or via email at Marybeth.Cook@calvertcountymd.gov. Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing may submit written comments. These comments must be received by 4:30 p.m., Aug. 22, 2017, and may be submitted by emailing COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.