Charles County Leaders Discuss Economic Development Challenges and Opportunities at the 2017 MACo Summer Conference

This year’s Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference will allow county elected officials, county staff, state and federal officials, and business representatives to discuss Maryland’s workforce growth and wealth of opportunities in a variety of industries.

The 2017 MACo Summer Conference will be held Aug. 16-19 at the Roland Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, Maryland. County elected officials and staff, state officials and department leaders, Senators and Delegates, Congressmen, and representatives from commercial and nonprofit organizations will convene to discuss challenges and opportunities facing Maryland’s residents. The Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and their Cabinet traditionally participate throughout the conference with featured events including the Governor’s Cabinet Reception and the Governor’s Closing Address. Commissioner Vice President Amanda M. Stewart, M. Ed. (District 3), Commissioner Debra M. Davis, Esq. (District 2), and County Administrator Michael D. Mallinoff, Esq., ICMA-CM will be in attendance.

The conference includes:

Tech Expo, hosted by the Maryland Tech Council (MTC) and MACo.

250-booth tradeshow, and networking events highlighting Maryland’s tourism and economic development industries.

Educational sessions on ways county governments can seize opportunities to increase business growth in Maryland and economic development opportunities around specific industries in Maryland, including agritourism, energy, technology, manufacturing, and the sharing economy.

Town Hall Forum with U.S. Senator Ben Cardin focusing on Federal issues affecting county governments.

MACo Board Member and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker will moderate a session on developing new and innovative support services for dementia patients and their family caregivers.

A forum to discuss the opioid crisis will be led by Clay Stamp, Executive Director of the Governor’s Opioid Operational Command Center, and a team of experts on the disease of addiction.

A general session featuring a competition of emerging industry representatives who will participate in a TV show-style competition to convince judges and the audience that they have the most “up and coming” industry for investors to support.

Learn more by visiting www.mdcounties.org.