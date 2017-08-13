Jeffrey Todd Lee, 53 of Leonardtown, MD passed away Monday, August 7, 2017.

Jeff was born on March 26, 1964 in Havre de Grace, MD to Clayton Richard and Eleanor Piercy Lee of Kitty Hawk, NC.

On December 31, 1983, Jeff married his beloved high school sweetheart, Pamela Perkins Lee in Chesterfield, VA. Together they celebrated over 33 wonderful years of marriage, and he was deeply loved by his two children; Maddy and Andrew.

Forever dedicated to his country, Jeff devoted over 30 years of service as an engineer for the Department of Defense and United States Navy. He was a loyal husband and father, a devoted and loving son, and the truest of friends. Family was his greatest love and he enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them, from horseback riding, to wrestling, to bird watching. After family, Jeff’s next greatest love was the ocean blue, inspiring fierce passions of boating and fishing, and a career with the Navy. Jeff was also a great entertainer, where he captivated family and friends with his many delicious meals, and his witty sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, beloved wife, and children, he is also survived by his brothers, Scott Lee (Jennifer) of McLean, VA and Mike Lee of Richmond, VA; and many extended family and friends.

All services will be private.