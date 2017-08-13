A precious baby girl, Jaleana May Shaffier, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2017 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

She was the beautiful little girl of Michael and Tammy (Cargill) Shaffier. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her sisters, Megan Hill and Kayla Shaffier; her brother, Johnathon Shaffier; her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Sylvia Hill; her paternal grandmother, Evelyn Willet; her great-grandmother, Mary Lucille Hill; her uncles, John Cargill and his wife Brittney and Steven Shaffier, Jr. and his wife Sheryl; as well as many cousins.

She was predeceased by her sister, Clair Alvey and her paternal grandfather, Steven Shaffier, Sr.

There will be a gathering on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Route 228 (Berry Road), Waldorf, Maryland 20603.