William Alfred Anthony, 86, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on August 2, 2017 at The Crossings.

He was born on January 18, 1931 in Arlington, VA to the late Louis and Lois (Swicegood) Anthony.

William was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. He was an electrician for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (‘IBEW’) Local Union 26 and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed road trips, being outdoors; crabbing, fishing, boating and camping in the Outer Banks. He enjoyed bowling and a cold National Bohemian “Natty Boh” beer. He was a very kind and gentle man.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his wife of 55 years Mary Louise Anthony, three brother; Whitney Anthony, Thomas Anthony and George Anthony two sisters; Louise Wright and Betty Colbert.

He is survived by two daughters; Robin Long (John “Butch”) and Donna Rodrigue, four grandchildren; Katie St. Clair (Joseph), Laura Conlon (Sean), Emily Hammett (Chris) and Sara Long (fiancé, Shawn), eight great-grandchildren; Jacob St. Clair, Selein Sloper, Lexie St. Clair, Raychel Hammett, Kassidy Conlon, Kelsey Conlon, Abygale Kovacic and Harper Conlon and one brother Joseph (Virginia “Bunny”) Anthony.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 14, 2017 from 2-4 PM and from 6-8 PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646 where a Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

Interment will follow the service on Tuesday at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.