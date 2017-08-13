Daniel Raymond “Danny” Bowes, 71

Daniel Raymond “Danny” Bowes, age 71 of La Plata, Maryland, died suddenly at his residence on August 4, 2017.

Danny was a Mortgage Banker for 40 plus years and a long-time member and volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata and Mt. Carmel Monastery in Port Tobacco. He was also a member of the Archbishop Neale Knights of Columbus Council. He enjoyed collecting antique guns and was known for his Hawaiian shirts. He loved eating crabs and being with his grandkids.

He was the son of Joseph Ford Bowes and Helen Audrey Cranston Bowes.

He is survived by his wife, Margie M. Bowes; his sons, Daniel R. Bowes, Jr. and wife Alba and Darrin J. Bowes; his daughters, Kimberly D. Bowes, Kelly M. Kindle and husband Michael, and Kerrie A. Olenick and husband Stephen; his brothers, Joseph F. Bowes and wife Helene, Robert H. Bowes and wife Patricia, John A. Bowes, and G. Michael Bowes and wife Lori; his grandchildren, Gabriella, Lorelai, Sophia, Julius, Naomi, and Rebecca.

Friends received on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Maryland.

Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Monastery Cemetery in Port Tobacco, Maryland.