Julia Ida Foster, 67

Julia Ida Foster, age 67 of St. Leonard, Maryland (formerly of Indian Head, Maryland, died August 5, 2017 at her residence with Hospice.

Julia was an Editorial Manager for 35 plus years at the American Free Press and was of the Episcopal faith. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, member of a bowling team, and the pool league. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan and Washington Nationals fan.

She was the daughter of James Thomas Langley and Mabel McLaughlin Langley.

She is survived by her husband, Maurice Eugene “Gene” Foster II; her son, James “Jimmy” Wahl and Gene Foster III and wife Tracey; her daughters, Amanda “Mandy” Grieninger and husband Eddie, Rhonda Simpson and husband Robert, and Cheri Grinder and husband Jerry; her brother, John Thomas Langley and wife Pat; her sisters, Linda Kimble and Ella Langley and husband Denny. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Friends received on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 10:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at MD Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.