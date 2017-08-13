Patricia Ann “Pat” Vance, 62

Patricia Ann “Pat” Vance, age 62 of Waldorf, Maryland, died August 6, 2017 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Pat was an Environmental Planner for eight plus years with the Maryland National Capitol Parks and Planning Commission and was of the Methodist faith. She collected antique dolls and paper weights. She was a painter and a patron of the arts. She was a member of the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center and she graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in art. She loved being at the ocean.

She was the daughter of Charles E. Haymaker and Marcena F. Deck Haymaker.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, James R. Brown; her daughter, Katharine A. Vance; her sister, Sharon R. Haymaker; her aunts, Betsy Shatley and Gladys Deck; and her uncle, Delbert Deck.

Friends received on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 1:30PM until time of Memorial Service at 3PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646, officiated by Rev. Dr. Mark Roberson.