Loretta Kragh Rollins, 93

Loretta Kragh Rollins, age 93, of Farragut, formerly of LaPlata, Maryland passed away Sunday afternoon, August 6, 2017.

Loretta was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church. She retired from Witherspoon and Associates in Washington DC after many years of service as an office manager. After retirement she worked with Proffitts Department Store.

Loretta is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Rollins.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and George Benedict with whom she made her home; devoted grandchildren, Scott, Michael and David Benedict; sister, Owna (Marshall “Snookie”) Sullivan; brothers, Clarence (Juliette) Kragh, Calvin (Fay) Kragh; special nieces, Linda Cox and Debbie Payne; several other nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 1-3PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery in La Plata, Maryland.