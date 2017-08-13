Robert Theodore “Bob” Rehovich, 78 of La Plata, Maryland, died August 9, 2017 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Bob was an Internal Auditor for 27 years at NSWC in Dahlgren, Virginia and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Maryland. He was an altar boy in his youth and participated in track and baseball in his high school years. He was a member of the American Legion in La Plata and enjoyed playing golf, watching his hummingbirds, and vacations at the beach. After high school, he worked in a Ford plant in Buffalo and went to St. Francis College in Loretta, Pennsylvania on a G.I. Bill. He especially enjoyed being with his grandkids.

He was the son of John Rehovich and Anna Oswald Rehovich. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Rehovich; and his sisters-in-law, Dolores Rehovich and Virginia Rehovich.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mildred Mary Rehovich; his daughter, Renee Marie VanCleaf; his brother, John Rehovich; and his grandchildren, Ryan and Shelby. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Maryland. Interment to follow in church cemetery.