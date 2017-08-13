John L. Rymer, 80, of Fenwick Island, DE (and Bethesda, MD) passed away peacefully on August 5, 2017 at his beach house. Born May 12, 1937, he was the son of the late Amy and Furman Rymer and the younger brother of Thomas and Joseph (both now deceased).

John graduated from the University of Maryland in 1960 with a BS in Civil Engineering and then achieved an MS in Technology Management from the American University in 1971. John was a software engineer for IBM and Lockheed Martin in the Washington DC area for over 45 years. He was an avid Terp fan all of his life and served as the President of the Terrapin Club and the Fastbreakers booster club. In addition to numerous alumni awards, John was most proud of being the recipient of the Jack Heise Spirit Award and the Morgan Wootten Lifetime Achievement Award.

John is survived by his wife, Victoria; his children, David of Austin, TX and William and his wife Kelly of Yardley, PA.; and his two grandchildren, John and Catherine.