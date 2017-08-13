Helen May Bailey, 74, of St. Leonard, MD, formerly of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away on August 5, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital.

Born April 2, 1943 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Charles Joshua Merritt and Thelma Bell (Vincent) Ouellette.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Sherie Bailey and her fiancé, William K. Edwards III of St. Leonard, MD; four grandchildren, Holly Bailey, John Bailey, Amber Bailey and Adrianne Edwards; and brothers, James Merritt and Harry Merritt of New Britain, CT. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Kyle Bailey; her children, Edwin Kyle Bailey, Jr. and Frank Lee Bailey; and siblings, Joyce Bailey, Ronnie Merritt and Margie Alvear.