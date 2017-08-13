Johanna Thompson “Jo” Kinter

Johanna (“Jo”) Thompson Kinter passed away peacefully on August 7, 2017. She was born and raised in Morganfield, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Elizabeth Thompson, sister Marjorie Byrd, and brother George Thompson. Jo married the late Robert (“Bob”) Francis Kinter on February 14, 1953. They lived in Landover Hills, Maryland where they raised their three daughters. In 1982, they relocated to Dunkirk in Calvert County.

She was a devout Catholic and lived her daily life based on her faith. Her family and friends knew her for her warm smile, and genuine kindness. She was an active member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church where she assisted every Monday, recording and counting the Offertory. Additionally, she was an administrative assistant at the Prince George’s County Health Department for 20+ years.

Above all else, Johanna cherished her family. She was a devoted wife to Bob, and a loving mother to her daughters and grandchildren. Her love of family was extended to all in the Kinter and Thompson clans. She was a beloved Aunt to her many nieces and nephews as well as a dear Sister, and Sister–in-Law.

Johanna had many hobbies that occupied her happy life, including sewing, quilting, baking, and gardening. Jo also enjoyed singing, music, and square dancing with Bob.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Taylor, Patricia Travis, and Kathy Phelps; sons-in-law Darryl Travis and Nelson Phelps; grandchildren, Lonnie, Robbie, and Kathleen Taylor, Bethany Lankford, Nathan, Michael, and Colin Travis, Haley and Quinn Phelps; daughters-in-law Tara Taylor and Amanda Travis; three great grandchildren, Eleanor Taylor, Christopher and Zachary Lankford; a brother, Jerry Thompson and his wife, Kathleen Thompson, and numerous nieces and nephews.