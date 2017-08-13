Bertha “Betty” Mary Teleky from Waldorf, MD passed away on Tuesday, August 8th at Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, she was born on December13, 1924 (92 years old) in the Bronx, NY

Betty was a devoted Catholic and parishioner at St Josephs Catholic Church.

She was a homemaker who loved to bake, cook, dance, read on the front porch, host family dinners, and get-togethers, and play BINGO.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Paul James Teleky (1998).

Betty is survived by her son Ed Teleky and Daughter In-Law Heidi Teleky, Grandsons:Nick and Tony Teleky, Nephews: Terry Friary, Timmy Friary, Tommy Friary, Nieces: Jeanine McCullough, Allison Spears, and Kaitlin Friary.

The family invites friends to a visitation to be held on Wednesday, August 16th from 4-7 PM at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road Waldorf, MD with prayers to begin at 6PM.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, August 17th at 11AM in St Josephs Catholic Church, 4590 St Josephs Way, Pomfret, MD 20675

If you would like to spend some time with the family, all are invited to coffee and pastries with the family, prior to the mass in the St Joseph’s Parish Hall between 9:30am and 10:45am.

Interment to follow the Mass in Maryland Veteran Cemetery – Cheltenham 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623