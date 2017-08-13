Sandra Lydia Sico, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

Born in Scranton, PA to Lillian Greene Kirk Tamblyn and Francis M Kirk.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sico. Survived by her two loving children, Colleen Sico and Christopher Sico of Gaithersburg MD and Waldorf, MD; adoring grandchild, Nicholas Sico of Waldorf, MD. Caring sister of Edward Tamblyn JR. of Scranton, PA, and Isabelle Unis of Baltimore, MD.

Sandra grew up in Scranton, PA, before eventually moving to Mechanicsville, MD. She was a devote Christian and loved nature & animals.