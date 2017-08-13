Sandra Lydia Sico, 74

August 13, 2017

Sandra Lydia Sico, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

Born in Scranton, PA to Lillian Greene Kirk Tamblyn and Francis M Kirk.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sico. Survived by her two loving children, Colleen Sico and Christopher Sico of Gaithersburg MD and Waldorf, MD; adoring grandchild, Nicholas Sico of Waldorf, MD. Caring sister of Edward Tamblyn JR. of Scranton, PA, and Isabelle Unis of Baltimore, MD.

Sandra grew up in Scranton, PA, before eventually moving to Mechanicsville, MD. She was a devote Christian and loved nature & animals.

This entry was posted on August 13, 2017 at 1:06 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.