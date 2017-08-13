James “Jimmy” Ronald Simonds, Sr., 68, of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 16, 1949, in Washington, DC, to Jenny (Russo) and Gilbert A. Simonds. Jimmy was the beloved husband of Betty D. (Landis) Simonds. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in June, 2017.

Jimmy was employed with WSSC and retired in 1995 after 27 years of service. For many years he was a basketball official with MBOA. He was an avid golfer and in 2015, he became a “snowbird” moving to Florida to pursue his passion of golf. He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing and watching the Washington sports teams, especially the Redskins.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children Sharon Cummins (Robert) and James “Ronnie” Simonds, grandchildren Bobby, J.C. and Allyson. He was the brother of Billy, Jackie, Joanne and the late Buddy, Mary and Vita.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Tuesday, August 15 from 10 am until start of Funeral Services at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens, 10155 Ward Road, Dunkirk, MD 20754.