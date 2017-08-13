Frances “Sis” Merle Davis, 86, of LaPlata, MD passed away on August 9, 2017 at SagePoint Memory Care in LaPlata, MD.

Born on September 25, 1930 in Port Tobacco, MD to the late Joseph Burch and the late Jenny Burch, Frances is also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis “Rut” E. Davis, Sr. ; brother, Joseph Burch and sister Mary G. Thompson. She is survived by her daughter, Anna M. Williams; son, Lewis E. Davis, Jr. (Debbie); four grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Frances was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church and 2N1 Club. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed playing cards and traveling in her spare time.

Visitation will be held on Tues., August 15, 2017 from 9:30AM to 12Noon at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD). At 12Noon we proceed from the Funeral Home to St. Catherine’s Catholic Church (7865 Port Tobacco Rd., Port Tobacco, MD) for a Funeral Service at 12:30PM; Interment to follow in St. Ignatius Hilltop Cemetery (6455 Port Tobacco Rd., Port Tobacco, MD).