Kathleen Heather Wilk 66 of Mechanicsville, MD died on August 11, 2017 at the Washington DC VA Medical Center.

Heather was born on April 24, 1951 in Salisbury, MD to the late John and Nadine Skelton.

She is survived by her husband, Phil Wilk; son, Richard Musgrave (Kim); daughters, Carrie Wilk (Lester), Kimberley Hockman and Kellie Knopp; sister, Nadine Renshaw; brother, James Skelton and 12 grandchildren.

Heather served in the U.S. Army in the medical service from 1971 to 1973.

She moved from Montgomery County to Southern Maryland five years ago.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday August 16, 2017 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home LaPlata, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday August 17, 2017 10AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church LaPlata, MD. Interment will be at a later date.