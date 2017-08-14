Hidden Cameras Found Under Women’s Desks at NAVAIR

According to documents filed in Maryland District Court, Daniel A, Fasci, 56, of Great Mills admitted to placing video cameras under the desks of multiple females at buildings on the Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

One document states “Daniel Fasci has been using video surveillance under my desk pointed towards my private areas at my work at Building 2855 on the Patuxent Naval Air Station.” A second document lists Building 2785 on the Patuxent Naval Air Station as another location where hidden cameras were located.

Another one goes on to say “Daniel Fasci has been videoing and photographing me at my place of work. He has mounted a video camera under my work desk and has been taking pictures of me in the office parking lot. Currently, it is unknown of what the extent of the footage that has been taken. This has occurred to 4 other women in my department.”

At this time no charges have been filed against Fasci, but one document states there is a federal criminal case that is ongoing at this time.

Fasci was an employee at the NAVAIR 4.2 Cost Department, located at Building 2855 on the Patuxent Naval Air Station.