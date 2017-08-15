Country Life Fest Returns to St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds August 19-20

On August 19-20, Country Life Fest will take over the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown Maryland with a celebration of all things country. Presented by Winegardner Auto Group, the two-day festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

From live music to exhibitors to a variety of contests, Country Life Fest has something for everyone in the family to enjoy-including the four-legged members. All leashed dogs are invited to attend with their owners.

In addition to the wide variety of exhibitors displaying everything country, the weekend will include a hourly gun giveaway, live music, dog demos, a Crossman airgun course, chainsaw carving, and plenty of food.

New this year is the Freestyle Motocross Stunt Show where riders launch themselves 75 feet through the air while performing death defying tricks.

Ultimate Air Dogs Dock Jumping, a Country Life Fest favorite, returns again this year. Stare in amazement as pups soar through the air into a 40 foot-long pool. All sizes and breeds are encouraged to participate, as long as they can swim.

Six breweries will be on tap including many based locally in Maryland. 100 percent of all profits and proceeds from beer sales to benefit the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. Southern Maryland based BlueDyer Distilling Co. will also provide tastings of their award winning spirits including rum, whisky and gin.

The event will also host several competitions including: a waterfowl calling competition, a watermelon eating contest, and a cornhole tournament. Guests are invited to bring their trophy deer mounts to have them officially scored.

Country Life Fest will also have a free Kids Zone equipped with games, a rock wall, and plenty of other activities for the youngest members of the family.

Tickets can purchased at the entrance of the event and are $10 per day for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 5 and under and dogs.

For more information visit www.countrylifefest.com.