Organizations Sought to Educate Youth on Health Risks of E-Cigarettes

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is seeking organizations to educate local youth on the health risks of electronic cigarettes.

These community organizations may include student groups, faith-based organizations, and civic organizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the number of middle and high school age students who have never smoked a cigarette but who have used an e-cigarette increased three-fold from 2011 to 2013. These youth are also nearly twice as likely to have an intention to smoke conventional cigarettes over those who have never used an e-cigarette.

Funding for this award is provided through the Maryland Department of Health Cigarette Restitution Fund.

For more information about this request for proposals, please visit the health department’s website at www.smchd.org/rfp.