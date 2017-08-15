Health department hosting vaccination clinics

The Charles County Department of Health is holding several immunization clinics for children who need vaccines required to attend school. Maryland law requires students to have minimum immunization levels to attend school. Required vaccines depend on the age and grade level of the child and include DPT, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B, Hib, Prevnar, Tdap and meningococcal.

For the 2017-18 school year, all students in kindergarten, first-, second-, and third-grades are required to have two doses of the varicella, or chickenpox, vaccine. All seventh and eighth graders, as well as high school freshmen and sophomores, must have a Tdap and meningococcal vaccine.

The Health Department is holding three clinics for children who need any vaccine to attend school. They are:

• Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

The clinics are by appointment only. Call 301-609-6900, ext. 6024 to set up an appointment and inquire about costs of the clinic. Children can also receive any required vaccines from their physician.

Students can be admitted to school without completed immunizations, but parents have to show proof of an appointment occurring within 20 calendar days of the first day of school.

Questions about vaccines can be directed to the school nurse or your child’s family physician.