Blood Drive Planned for Sept. 12

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Donors of all blood types are needed, with each blood donation having the potential to save three lives.

Walk-ins are welcome, though appointments are recommended by calling the hospital’s Health Connections department at 301-475-6019, or through the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Appointments can also be made online by searching the zip code 20650 at RedCrossBlood.org. The Bloodmobile will be parked outside of the Outpatient Pavilion, located behind the main hospital.

Donors must be in good health, have not donated in the past 56 days and should have not had any piercings or tattoos in the past year. Participants should bring their donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification, as well as the names of any medications they are taking.

For more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call Health Connections at 301-475-6019.