Leading the Way to a Healthier, Stronger Community

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Honors its 11 Graduates from Leadership Southern Maryland

Now in its 10th class year, Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) aims to educate and inspire a diverse group of leaders from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties through its annual nine-month program. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is proud of its 11 participating associates and the contributions they are making not only to healthcare, but to our communities as well.

Stephen T. Michaels, MD, chief operating and medical officer and senior vice president of MedStar St. Mary’s, became the latest associate to complete the LSM program upon his May graduation with the Class of 2017.

Leadership Southern Maryland is an independent organization offering leadership development to broaden executives’ knowledge of regional challenges and opportunities. The nonprofit selects approximately 35 participants annually for its interactive, hands-on course. Among the areas of focus are healthcare, education, housing and human services, public safety and economic development.

“Working and learning alongside such a talented group of people through Leadership Southern Maryland was very rewarding,” said Dr. Michaels. “I feel we all learned a tremendous amount about the communities we serve. We are taking those lessons back with us to better assist our neighbors, colleagues, friends and patients.”

The roster of previous MedStar St. Mary’s graduates includes Ruby Hawks, marketing and public relations specialist (LSM ’16); Teresa Brannigan, MSN, RN, infection control practitioner (LSM ’16); Darla Hardy, MHA, MSN, RN, NE-BC, PCCN, former director of Nursing Resources (LSM ’15); Holly Meyer, director of Marketing, Public Relations & Philanthropy (LSM ’14); Lori Werrell, director of Population and Community Health (LSM ’13); Cheryl Wyatt, nurse practitioner, Emergency Department (LSM ’13); Lars Reinhart, MD, former vice-chief, Emergency Department (LSM ’12); John Greely, director of Performance & Health Information Management (LSM ’11); Denise McDowell, former director of Performance & Health Information Management (LSM ’10); and Joan Gelrud, former vice president (LSM ’09).