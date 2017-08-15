Mechanicsville Man Guilty of Two Anne Arundel County Murders, Faces Life in Prison

Christopher Scheibe, 29, of Mechanicsville, pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder for the 2016 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a wooded area behind 2006 Industrial Drive in Annapolis on May 31, 2016 and to Second Degree Murder for the 2012 killing of a young woman whose body was found in the wooded area behind BJ’s Wholesale club in Pasadena on August 26, 2012.

“Mr. Scheibe preyed on innocent and vulnerable young women. His utter disregard for human life is reprehensible.” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams.” I am grateful to the Anne Arundel County Police Department for conducting an extensive and thorough investigation that produced the evidence we needed to bring Mr. Scheibe to justice for these senseless and vicious murders.”

On May 31st, 2016 police responded to the area of 2006 Industrial Drive in Annapolis for a report of a body found in the wooded area behind the business complex. The Chief Medical Examiner determined the victim had suffered 27 stabbing and cutting injuries. Utilizing forensic entomologist, it was determined that the body had been decomposing for several days before May 31st.

Police located a vehicle that had blood/DNA inside of it parked in the lot of the complex. That vehicle had been reported stolen from a Calvert County body shop on the 26th of May. The blood/DNA located inside of the vehicle was later determined to be that of the victim (Ms. Holly Smith and the defendant Mr. Christopher Scheibe. Video surveillance footage, from May 27, from several locations also put Scheibe in the area where Ms. Smith’s body was found. The video footage showed Scheibe both in the vehicle and on foot as he walked from the complex leaving the vehicle and the victim behind.

Scheibe was arrested and admitted to the murder of the female victim.

On August 26, 2012 police responded to the area behind 8145 Ritchie Hwy. in Pasadena, where they located the mostly skeletal remains of a female victim. Those remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and examined by an Assistant Medical Examiner and forensic anthropologist. It was determined that the victim had suffered from multiple stabbing and cutting injuries and died as a result of those injuries. DNA was collected and helped police to identify the victim, Ms. Jessica Lee.

Police conducted a thorough investigation and learned that the victim had last been seen in the company of Schiebe on May 8, 2012 and had not been seen since then.

Scheibe also had an angel tattooed on his side that included the name of the victim and the date 5-9-12.

Scheibe was interviewed in 2016 admitted to his involvement in both murders.

Scheibe faces up to life in prison as a result of conviction for murdering Ms. Smith and up to 30 years in prison as a result of his conviction for murdering Ms. Lee. Sentencing is scheduled for October 12, 2017.

Judge Paul Harris presided over both of these cases. Deputy State’s Attorney Jonathon Church and Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Matey prosecuted these cases on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.