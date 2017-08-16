Police Investigating Crash that Killed 24-Year-Old Calvert Woman

On Saturday, August 12, 2017, at approximately 3:10 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack responded to a single-vehicle crash on Plum Point Road and Stinnett Road, in Huntingtown.
The investigation revealed, Ashely Shae Donaldson, 24, of Chesapeake Beach, was driving a Toyota Camry on Plum Point Road when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a drainage ditch. The vehicle continued across a driveway into an embankment and overturned multiple times, ejecting Donaldson from the vehicle.
Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was taken to the Maryland Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.
Speed and weather appear to contributing factors in the crash.
The investigation was conducted by Trooper Stull, and the MSP’s Crash Reconstruction Team.
Was her seat belt on? How was she ejected?
Ordinary seatbelts in passenger cars do little if the vehicle rolls several times. It’s just too violent.
5 years ago she was involved in another single vehicle accident and had drugs & alcohol on her. Probably the same situation.
Yep that’s what the people she was partying with that night said.
Given a citation for weed three weeks ago today.
It clearly states that speed and weather were contributing factors. No where does it say that drugs and alocohol were a factor!!
Wear your seatbelt and slow down on that damn road..
It doesn’t matter now how it happened or what she did in the past. She is dead now. Let God be her judge. Have some respect people!!
Don’t force your religion on people. How do you know your God is judging her?
Rest in peace
Speed and weather were contributing factors. Not drugs and alochol!!!
She may have been drinking or on drugs… it doesn’t change the fact that a family- mother, father & siblings are deeply grieving her loss.
If the family is reading this my prayers are with you all. God be with you during this trajic time.
I lost my sister to a single car accident- she was 37 and yes she had been drinking and speeding, that did not change how much we loved her and that she was a great person and loved by so many. 20 years later we still greatly miss her.
Please ignore the negative comments. I would b willing to bet that those who commented about the driving under the influence have done so at 1 time.
Yes please keep comments to yourself. She has family that has to deal with her passing. Consider that if this was your family and someone wasn’t perfect.
So very tragic – Prayers and condolences to the family and friends.