12th Annual Breast Cancer Walk Set for Oct. 7

Walk to support the men and women in your life at the 12th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fitness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event begins at Indian Head Village Green (100 Walter Thomas Road, Indian Head) and continues for three miles on the Indian Head Rail Trail. Enjoy music, and a zumba demonstration. The event will be held rain or shine.

The registration fee is $25, which includes morning snacks, bottled water, and a nutritious lunch provided by the Town of Indian Head. The first 100 registrants receive a free T-shirt. To download and print the registration form, visit http://files.constantcontact.com/721875f1101/c926d19b-17e3-4e15-b485-f785054d157c.pdf

The event is sponsored by the Indian Head Senior Center Council, the Town of Indian Head and local individuals and businesses. Proceeds benefit the Charles County breast cancer support group, Sisters at Heart. For more information on this organization, visit sistersatheartbc.wix.com/sistersupport.

For additional information about the walk, call the Indian Head Senior Center at 301-743-2125.