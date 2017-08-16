Stay Safe Observing Solar Eclipse

Next week any person within Southern Maryland should be able to witness a partial solar eclipse, weather permitting.

NASA’s website stated; “A solar eclipse is one of nature’s grandest spectacles.” There are parts of the country that will be able to witness a total eclipse of the sun; however, within the National Capital Region we will be able to see a partial eclipse. Regardless of where you choose to witness the solar eclipse we ask that you do so safely.

We offer these simple safety tips so you can continue to talk about this event for years to come.

On Monday, August 21, the eclipse will occur between 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm. The ideal viewing time for Southern Maryland is between 2:35 pm until 2:50 pm with the maximum cover (81%) occurring at 2:42 pm.

Protect your eyesight. You should never look directly into the sun at any time and this includes during the solar eclipse. Viewing without the appropriate protection could damage your eyesight for the rest of your life. The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers.

Do not park on the shoulder of roads to watch the eclipse. Utilize parking lots or open areas to stop your vehicle, turn your vehicle off and observe from a safe location. Drive defensively and be keenly aware of other motorists and pedestrians. Knowing the optimum viewing times – plan ahead. Distracted driving during the eclipse is just one area of high concern for public safety agencies.

For additional information including eclipse glasses and other safety tips visit NASA Eclipse Safety Tips.