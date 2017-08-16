MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Named in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2017 Edition

August 16, 2017

Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Helicopter

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has been recognized in the most recent Best Hospitals issue of U.S. News & World Report.

The hospital was ranked as high performing in the areas of urology, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) procedures, and heart failure procedures.

“We’re so proud of our mention in the 2017 Best Hospitals Edition of U.S. News & World Report,” said MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center President Christine Wray. “We appreciate the special recognition of urology, COPD procedures, and heart failure procedures, as we have worked hard to develop these programs in Southern Maryland.”

Several MedStar hospitals earned recognition on the 2017 list. In the Washington, DC region, three facilities were recognized: MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, and MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. In Maryland, five facilities were recognized: MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, MedStar Harbor Hospital, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

This entry was posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:38 pm and is filed under All News, Business, Community, County, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.