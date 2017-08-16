MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Named in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2017 Edition

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has been recognized in the most recent Best Hospitals issue of U.S. News & World Report.

The hospital was ranked as high performing in the areas of urology, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) procedures, and heart failure procedures.

“We’re so proud of our mention in the 2017 Best Hospitals Edition of U.S. News & World Report,” said MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center President Christine Wray. “We appreciate the special recognition of urology, COPD procedures, and heart failure procedures, as we have worked hard to develop these programs in Southern Maryland.”

Several MedStar hospitals earned recognition on the 2017 list. In the Washington, DC region, three facilities were recognized: MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, and MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. In Maryland, five facilities were recognized: MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, MedStar Harbor Hospital, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.