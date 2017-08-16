White Plains Man Charged with Reckless Endangerment After Shooting

On August 13, 2017, at approximately 10:35 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tottenham Drive in Waldorf for the report of suspicious activity involving a vehicle. While en-route to the scene communications advised a witness was hearing shots being fired in the same area as the suspicious vehicle

Officers located a light colored SUV with two occupants. The driver of the vehicle was attempting top cut through the construction zone to get to the neighborhood adjacent to it.

Deputies conducted a felony stop on the vehicle, and both occupants were given orders to exit the vehicle, both occupants complied. The occupants were placed in separate vehicles and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jerrome Leon Martin Jr., 36, of White Plains.

Police searched the area of the incident where the shooting occurred and located shell casing close to a residence which was being occupied by one person. Four of the shell casing were located near each other and three more casings were located in close proximity of each other for a total of seven shell casings. During a search of the vehicle a handgun was located under the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

While Martin was seated in the back of the police car, he stated he heard a round of loud shots possibly three, and then he started shooting his firearm in a direction of an open field. Once Martin finished shooting he heard police sirens coming. Once the sirens started getting closer, he got into his vehicle and left the area. Martin admitted while on scene he fired some shots into the ground but didn’t shoot the first round of loud shots.

Jerrome Leon Martin Jr., 36, of White Plains, was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing, where he was charged with reckless endangerment and carrying a handgun illegally.

Pfc. K. Barry investigated.

