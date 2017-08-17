Huntingtown Man Arrested After Masturbating at 7-11 Gas Pumps

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-11 store, located on Dalrymple Road, in Sunderland.
Police were called for the report of an adult male actively exposing his genitals to a female as she attempted to pump gas.
Upon arrival, deputies located William Lafayette Brown Jr., 59, of Huntingtown, who was sitting on a sidewalk across from the victim. Brown had his hand inside of his shorts in an apparent act of manually stimulating his penis.
Police interviewed the victim who advised that she was attempting to pump gas when Brown approached her and made her feel uncomfortable. The victim locked herself in her car in hopes that he would walk away. While standing next to the victims vehicle making direct eye contact with her, Brown opened his shirt and began playing with his nipples. Brown then removed his penis from his shorts and began stroking his penis in her direction while looking at her. Police asked Brown why he showed the woman his penis, and he stated that she wanted him to do so.
Brown has been previously banned from the Sunderland 7-11 building and grounds indefinitely by police for other unrelated incidents
William Lafayette Brown Jr. was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure & Trespassing
On Wednesday, August 11, 2017, a Deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Calvert County Adult Detention Center for a report of property destruction.
Police made made contact with a Corrections Officer who stated that he heard a scratching sound that came from a medical cell. The Officer immediately conducted a security check, while conducting his check he observed scratches on the observation window of a cell that William Lafayette Brown Jr. was in. When police asked Brown why he damaged the window, he stated he just wanted a cigarette and he was upset and used his hand to scratch the window.
Due to Brown’s actions, an officer observation window valued at approximately $300 had to be replaced
Brown with Malicious Destruction of Property/ value less than $1,000.
Sound like he needs a pair of finger nail clippers along with a castration.
Get this perverted POS into the “big house” population where he won’t be jerking off in public, destroying property, or scaring any citizens again. At Jessup, there are no gas pump honeys, but a bunk n john where he can stroke all day if he wants. Disgusting worthless trash.
Obviously an animal that needs to be caged or put down.
That’s harsh a bit
Put down ???,
How is that harsh you filthy pansy LIBERAL. I bet youd feel differently if that was your daughter he was jacking it to. You libs are pathetic.
Watch out, they’ll accuse you of using hate speech and retreat to their safe spaces!
Ok ok……then let’s send him to your house.
I am certain there’s room.
Would you consider it “a bit harsh” if he had done that to your mother, sister, daughter, wife or girlfriend? Probably not.
Sounds like you know about that from experience.
Dude has issues!
Men like this need to be castrated.
I just can’t believe that the woman wasn’t flattered that this guy took time out of his busy schedule to masturbate in her direction. In some tribes of the amazon rain forest that would be considered a pickup line.
Judging by the weathered brow and spear in his hand, I’d bet you’re on to something.
“Police asked Brown why he showed the woman his penis, and he stated that she wanted him to do so.”
Yes, I am sure she wanted him to.
Maybe she did… lol
IMO this man doesn’t need prison he needs proper mental health care.
Yeah, that’s it. I bet you’d feel differently if it was your wife/daughter he exposed himself to.
At whose expense? You can pay for it if you’d like but as they say: “not on my dime son.”
Related to Big dookie
He is most likely mentally ill. I mean whst 60 yo stable person hangs out at the 7-11? He needs to be on meds after a thorough psyche evaluation. Could be dementia as well.
Sounds like he has had a psyche eval and is OFF his meds.
People just don’t understand: Nearly all gas stations now-days boast of “self service” at their pumps.
Best comment ever! LMAO!
He obviously needs help
Thank you Captain Obvious
Why wasn’t THAT on Live PD???
LIVE PD film on Friday & Saturday’s and usually in southern part of the county.
Because that show is already without class as it is. This would just make it that much worse
This is why you should carry pepper spray!
And a stun gun…AND a good knife. Cops only protect the criminals around here.
Obvious mental health issues, but this poor brother will receive incarceration instead of treatment. Maybe he should start shooting himself up with dope and the white government will pay attention for once.
You finally got it. Congratulations.
Big Dookie doing the Lord’s work, trolling everyone and making them lose their minds. Love it!
Yeah – give him some of yours.
Why don’t you go bail your dad out and take better care of him!
So every crime is now an underlying mental health issue? Maybe we should let all the murderers and rapists out of jail because their mothers didn’t love them and they had bad experiences with someone they called uncle bad touch. I guess you think the government should foot the bill for all their therapy. Personally, I would rather see my tax money go to the victims and keeping people who can’t control themselves away from law abiding citizens. In your opinion, how many victims should a criminal create before they need to be locked away? I say one victim is too many.
Everyone here forgot what it was like before we had access to Interporn on our smart-phones. Fapping in public was America’s greatest past time pre ’60s
Hey, whatever gets you off