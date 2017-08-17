Huntingtown Man Arrested After Masturbating at 7-11 Gas Pumps

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-11 store, located on Dalrymple Road, in Sunderland.

Police were called for the report of an adult male actively exposing his genitals to a female as she attempted to pump gas.

Upon arrival, deputies located William Lafayette Brown Jr., 59, of Huntingtown, who was sitting on a sidewalk across from the victim. Brown had his hand inside of his shorts in an apparent act of manually stimulating his penis.

Police interviewed the victim who advised that she was attempting to pump gas when Brown approached her and made her feel uncomfortable. The victim locked herself in her car in hopes that he would walk away. While standing next to the victims vehicle making direct eye contact with her, Brown opened his shirt and began playing with his nipples. Brown then removed his penis from his shorts and began stroking his penis in her direction while looking at her. Police asked Brown why he showed the woman his penis, and he stated that she wanted him to do so.

Brown has been previously banned from the Sunderland 7-11 building and grounds indefinitely by police for other unrelated incidents

William Lafayette Brown Jr. was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure & Trespassing

On Wednesday, August 11, 2017, a Deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Calvert County Adult Detention Center for a report of property destruction.

Police made made contact with a Corrections Officer who stated that he heard a scratching sound that came from a medical cell. The Officer immediately conducted a security check, while conducting his check he observed scratches on the observation window of a cell that William Lafayette Brown Jr. was in. When police asked Brown why he damaged the window, he stated he just wanted a cigarette and he was upset and used his hand to scratch the window.

Due to Brown’s actions, an officer observation window valued at approximately $300 had to be replaced

Brown with Malicious Destruction of Property/ value less than $1,000.

