Huntingtown Man Arrested After Masturbating at 7-11 Gas Pumps

August 17, 2017
William Lafayette Brown Jr., 59, of Huntingtown

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-11 store, located on Dalrymple Road, in Sunderland.

Police were called for the report of an adult male actively exposing his genitals to a female as she attempted to pump gas.

Upon arrival, deputies located William Lafayette Brown Jr., 59, of Huntingtown, who was sitting on a sidewalk across from the victim. Brown had his hand inside of his shorts in an apparent act of manually stimulating his penis.

Police interviewed the victim who advised that she was attempting to pump gas when Brown approached her and made her feel uncomfortable. The victim locked herself in her car in hopes that he would walk away. While standing next to the victims vehicle making direct eye contact with her, Brown opened his shirt and began playing with his nipples. Brown then removed his penis from his shorts and began stroking his penis in her direction while looking at her. Police asked Brown why he showed the woman his penis, and he stated that she wanted him to do so.

Brown has been previously banned from the Sunderland 7-11 building and grounds indefinitely by police for other unrelated incidents

William Lafayette Brown Jr. was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure & Trespassing

On Wednesday, August 11, 2017, a Deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Calvert County Adult Detention Center for a report of property destruction.

Police made made contact with a Corrections Officer who stated that he heard a scratching sound that came from a medical cell. The Officer immediately conducted a security check, while conducting his check he observed scratches on the observation window of a cell that William Lafayette Brown Jr. was in. When police asked Brown why he damaged the window, he stated he just wanted a cigarette and he was upset and used his hand to scratch the window.

Due to Brown’s actions, an officer observation window valued at approximately $300 had to be replaced

Brown with Malicious Destruction of Property/ value less than $1,000.

37 Responses to Huntingtown Man Arrested After Masturbating at 7-11 Gas Pumps

  1. Jim Bob on August 17, 2017 at 5:41 am

    Sound like he needs a pair of finger nail clippers along with a castration.

    Reply
  2. GetBack on August 17, 2017 at 6:05 am

    Get this perverted POS into the “big house” population where he won’t be jerking off in public, destroying property, or scaring any citizens again. At Jessup, there are no gas pump honeys, but a bunk n john where he can stroke all day if he wants. Disgusting worthless trash.

    Obviously an animal that needs to be caged or put down.

    Reply
    • Bryan on August 17, 2017 at 10:33 am

      That’s harsh a bit
      Put down ???,

      Reply
      • Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        How is that harsh you filthy pansy LIBERAL. I bet youd feel differently if that was your daughter he was jacking it to. You libs are pathetic.

        Reply
        • Bob Lob Law on August 17, 2017 at 3:12 pm

          Watch out, they’ll accuse you of using hate speech and retreat to their safe spaces!

          Reply
      • WhiteGov on August 17, 2017 at 12:58 pm

        Ok ok……then let’s send him to your house.

        I am certain there’s room.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 1:04 pm

        Would you consider it “a bit harsh” if he had done that to your mother, sister, daughter, wife or girlfriend? Probably not.

        Reply
    • Heather on August 17, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      Sounds like you know about that from experience.

      Reply
  3. Nick on August 17, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Dude has issues!

    Reply
  4. Eww on August 17, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Men like this need to be castrated.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I just can’t believe that the woman wasn’t flattered that this guy took time out of his busy schedule to masturbate in her direction. In some tribes of the amazon rain forest that would be considered a pickup line.

    Reply
    • Jacket on August 17, 2017 at 9:49 am

      Judging by the weathered brow and spear in his hand, I’d bet you’re on to something.

      Reply
  6. Adam 12 on August 17, 2017 at 8:50 am

    “Police asked Brown why he showed the woman his penis, and he stated that she wanted him to do so.”

    Yes, I am sure she wanted him to.

    Reply
    • Heather on August 17, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      Maybe she did… lol

      Reply
  7. MentalHealthReform on August 17, 2017 at 8:53 am

    IMO this man doesn’t need prison he needs proper mental health care.

    Reply
    • Adam 12 on August 17, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      Yeah, that’s it. I bet you’d feel differently if it was your wife/daughter he exposed himself to.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      At whose expense? You can pay for it if you’d like but as they say: “not on my dime son.”

      Reply
  8. maxinedirtywaters on August 17, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Related to Big dookie

    Reply
  9. Tony Stone on August 17, 2017 at 9:08 am

    He is most likely mentally ill. I mean whst 60 yo stable person hangs out at the 7-11? He needs to be on meds after a thorough psyche evaluation. Could be dementia as well.

    Reply
    • spclopr8tr on August 17, 2017 at 2:37 pm

      Sounds like he has had a psyche eval and is OFF his meds.

      Reply
  10. Powerstroke on August 17, 2017 at 9:47 am

    People just don’t understand: Nearly all gas stations now-days boast of “self service” at their pumps.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 12:46 pm

      Best comment ever! LMAO!

      Reply
  11. Bryan on August 17, 2017 at 10:32 am

    He obviously needs help

    Reply
    • Heather on August 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      Thank you Captain Obvious

      Reply
  12. research on August 17, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Why wasn’t THAT on Live PD???

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 12:32 pm

      LIVE PD film on Friday & Saturday’s and usually in southern part of the county.

      Reply
    • Heather on August 17, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      Because that show is already without class as it is. This would just make it that much worse

      Reply
  13. Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 11:13 am

    This is why you should carry pepper spray!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      And a stun gun…AND a good knife. Cops only protect the criminals around here.

      Reply
  14. Big Dookie on August 17, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Obvious mental health issues, but this poor brother will receive incarceration instead of treatment. Maybe he should start shooting himself up with dope and the white government will pay attention for once.

    Reply
    • Adam 12 on August 17, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      You finally got it. Congratulations.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 12:22 pm

      Big Dookie doing the Lord’s work, trolling everyone and making them lose their minds. Love it!

      Reply
    • WhiteGov on August 17, 2017 at 12:55 pm

      Yeah – give him some of yours.

      Reply
    • brian on August 17, 2017 at 1:41 pm

      Why don’t you go bail your dad out and take better care of him!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on August 17, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      So every crime is now an underlying mental health issue? Maybe we should let all the murderers and rapists out of jail because their mothers didn’t love them and they had bad experiences with someone they called uncle bad touch. I guess you think the government should foot the bill for all their therapy. Personally, I would rather see my tax money go to the victims and keeping people who can’t control themselves away from law abiding citizens. In your opinion, how many victims should a criminal create before they need to be locked away? I say one victim is too many.

      Reply
  15. xMosquito on August 17, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Everyone here forgot what it was like before we had access to Interporn on our smart-phones. Fapping in public was America’s greatest past time pre ’60s

    Reply
  16. Heather on August 17, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Hey, whatever gets you off

    Reply

