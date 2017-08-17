Residents Urged to Protect Eyes During Solar Eclipse

On Monday, Aug. 21, there will be a partial solar eclipse in Charles County, beginning around 1:18 p.m. The maximum effect will occur around 2:43 p.m. and the eclipse will end around 4:02 p.m. The Department of Emergency Services urges residents to avoid looking directly at the sun at any point during the eclipse.

The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters. Homemade filters or sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun. For a list of reputable vendors of solar filters and viewers, visit the American Astronomical Society website at https://eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters.

Reminders for using solar filters and viewers:

•Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

•Always supervise children using solar filters.

•Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

•Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device.

•Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer. The concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye, causing serious injury.

•If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.

For additional information, visit the National Aeronautics and Space Administration website at https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.