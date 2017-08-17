WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 8/17/2017

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

Contact Phone & Extension Cell Phone Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 443-624-8241 Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 443-532-4278 Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 443-532-0603 Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 443-975-0481 Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 443-975-8368 Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 410-474-4413

Nicholas Tyler Solt- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Shelby Roseann McDonald- subject is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Shanta Derrick Johnson- subject is wanted for Drug Distribution and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Stacy Lynn Price- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Nick Charles Brown- subject is wanted for Assault, Theft and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 David Lee Snyder Jr- subject is wanted for Robbery. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Jessica Robbyn Longfellow- subject is wanted for Theft and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Tavaughn Anthony Weeks- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Robert Lee Wedding- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Brandi Lynn Kelley- subject is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603





