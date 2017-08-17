WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 8/17/2017

August 17, 2017
The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

Contact  Phone & Extension Cell Phone
 Sgt. Rob Selkirk  410-535-2800 Ext 2517  443-624-8241
 Det. Mike Tomlinson  410-535-2800 Ext 2581  443-532-4278
 Det. Chip Ward  410-535-2800 Ext 2589  443-532-0603
 Det. James Bell  410-535-2800 Ext 2748  443-975-0481
 Det. Mike Lewis  410-535-2800 Ext 2747  443-975-8368
 Det. Jeff Murphy  410-535-2800 Ext 2316  410-474-4413
Nicholas Tyler Solt- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603  Shelby Roseann McDonald- subject is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Shanta Derrick Johnson- subject is wanted for Drug Distribution and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Stacy Lynn Price- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Nick Charles Brown- subject is wanted for Assault, Theft and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 David Lee Snyder Jr- subject is wanted for Robbery. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Jessica Robbyn Longfellow- subject is wanted for Theft and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Tavaughn Anthony Weeks- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Robert Lee Wedding- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

  Brandi Lynn Kelley- subject is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603



