Vang Keomanivong, 83, of Prince Frederick, MD and formerly of Danielson, CT, passed away on August 10, 2017 at Burnett Calvert Hospice House.

Born July 10, 1934 in Savannakhet, Laos, he was the son of the late Thien and Nerth Keomanivong.

Vang graduated from Artsaphangthong High School in 1951 and Ny Loy Pachamkhan College in 1964. He was a Machine Operator for the American Red Cross. Vang moved to Calvert County from Danielson, CT in 2016. He enjoyed reading, meditation, going to temple and travels.

Vang is survived by his wife Sangthong; his children, Niphone of Dayville, CT, Niphakay of Glenside, PA, Chansamone of Charlotte, NC, Phonesavanh of WPB, FL, Konnie of Prince Frederick, MD, Silamphone of HI, Silamphouth of Martinsburg, WV, and Aksonethip of Danielson, CT; nine grandchildren; and sibling, Tao Tune of Savannakhet, Laos. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Nang Mah, Tao Gah, Nang Phar and Tao Tu.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chansamone, Phonesavanh, Silamphouth and Aksonethip.