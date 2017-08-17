Robert Leroy “Bobby” Mister, 82, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on August 14, 2017 at the Calvert County Nursing Center.

Born December 25, 1934 in Prince Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late George Mister and Suzette (Horsmon) Mister. Bobby was a Custodial Supervisor for the Calvert County Board of Education.

Bobby is survived by his children; Chad Martin (Bobbie) of Dowell, MD, Pat Abell (J.C.) of California, MD, Joe Martin of Lusby, MD and Darlene Martin (John Kutay) of Joppa, MD; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret A. Mister on June 11, 2015; his son, Francis Martin; and his sister, Mary Wood.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 18, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will be in Southern Memorial Gardens.