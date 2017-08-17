Patricia Ann Jacobs, 81, of Port Republic, MD passed away on August 14, 2017 at her home. She was born on December 15, 1935 in Washington DC to the late Grover C and Evelyn

Claridge Woodard. Pat enjoyed volunteering at the Pines Senior Center and doing whatever she could for other people.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Joseph S. Jacob, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Joe S Jacob, Jr., Rick A. Jacob, and John T. Jacob. Grandmother of Jeannette, JoAnn, Joseph, Samantha, Richie and John, she is also survived by eight Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday August 18, 2017 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where funeral services will be held on Saturday August 19, 2017 at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow in National Memorial Park, Laurel,