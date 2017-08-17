Florence Lorraine Whitten of Callaway, MD passed away on August 13, 2017 in Callaway, MD. Born on September 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Jeanette A. Tucker Forrest and Ernest Forrest. Florence was the loving wife of Kenneth Ray Whitten whom she married in Trinity Episcopal Church St. Mary’s City, MD on April 15, 1986 and who preceded her in death on December 11, 2014.. Florence is survived by her children: Tommy Bean (Mary) of Valley Lee, MD, Christina Butler (John) of Charlottesville, VA, Steven Whitten of Seattle, WA, Lucy Jo Whitten of Suffolk, VA, Lori Sills of Baltimore, MD and 21 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and sister Jean Clements. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Clarence Forrest, Sandra Knott, Virginia Abell, and Helen Marie Langley. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Florence worked as an Accounting Manager for the Harry Lunderberg School of Seamanship for 37 years, retiring on July 1, 2014. She enjoyed; putting on church bingo, spent countless hours baking and giving away her beloved cakes. She also loved, spending time with family and grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 17, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Trinity Episcopal Church St. Mary’s City, MD with Father John Ball officiating. Interment will follow in the church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Allen Abell, Mike Abell, Benny Knott, Herman Knott, Eugene Forrest, and Phil Langley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler Bean, Joseph Paiz, and Bobby Clements.