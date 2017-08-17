Robert Bruce MacMillan, 78, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away Friday, August 11, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 16, 1939 in Bay Shore, NY to the late John Joseph MacMillan and Esther Verspoor MacMillan.

Robert earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Drexel University in mechanical engineering. After graduation from college in August 1963, he was drafted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country as a Specialist until his honorable discharge in August 1965. On November 27, 1965 he married Joan MacMillan in Alexandria, VA. Together they celebrated over 51 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for over 30 years as a dedicated regional supervisor for the New York Department of Environmental Conservation until his retirement in 2000.

Upon retiring, he moved to St. Inigoes, where he enjoyed spending time on his boat and fishing.He was a very active volunteer in the community. He was a member of the United Methodist Men, Ducks Unlimited, volunteer for Christmas in April and Habitat for Humanity. He and his wife made many trips repairing homes all over the United States and Canada. He was an Elder/Deacon at New Hurley Reformed Church in New York, volunteered with Stephens Ministry and at Kairos Prison Ministry. He completed the Walk to Emmaus. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, Joan, Robert is also survived by his children, Susan Buehler (Brad) of California, MD and John MacMillan (Georgia) of Bowie, MD; his sisters, Jean Scialabba (Rob) of Ledyard, CT and Betsey Martinez (Pete) of Middle Island, NY; grandchildren, Courtney Dagenhart (Will), Taylor Prendergast, Madison Buehler, Kate MacMillan, Brynley MacMillan; and many extended family and friends. Â In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Cummings.

Friends and family will be received Friday, August 18th, at 10 AM followed by a Memorial Service held by Reverend Doug Hays at 11:00 AM at Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. A reception at noon will follow. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.