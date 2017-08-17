David Leonard Rohls, 65, of Newburg, MD passed away at the University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on October 16, 1951 in LaPlata, MD to the late Elmer Rohls and Agnes Rohls, David is also predeceased by his brothers, James Rohls and John Rohls; and sister, Susan Goldsberg. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, brothers, Carl Rohls and Joseph Rohls; sisters, Estelle Arscott and Mary Snook; daughters, Ashley Rohls and Melanee Cox; and granddaughter, Tiffaney Cox.

David was a truck driver in fuel transportation. He was a member of the Clinton Moose Lodge and also enjoyed fishing, crabbing and oystering in his spare time.

Funeral arrangements are pending.