Helen “Elaine” Peed, 79, of Waldorf, Maryland, died August 12, 2017 at her residence with Hospice.

Elaine was the daughter of Wilbur and Helen Howard. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leon Peed and her brothers, George and Steven Howard.

She is survived by children, Wanda Peed-Erion (Lynn), Denise Eller (Ray), Billy Peed (Winter), David Peed, and Michael Peed; her siblings, Alan Howard, Donna Gentzel (Charles); her grandchildren, Dylan, Eric, Darcy, Jason, Laura, Logan, Amber, Breanne, Tyler, and Shawn; and her great-granddaughters, Abby, Lacie, and Scarlett.

Friends received on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service (La Plata, Maryland). Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 10AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Waldorf, Maryland), officiated by Father Keith Woods. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens (Waldorf, Maryland).