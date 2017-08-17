Ashley Shae “Ashli” Donaldson, 24, of Chesapeake Beach passed away August 12, 2017. She was born October 25, 1992 in Takoma Park, MD to Matthew Flynn and Jodi Wayson. Ashley was raised in Chesapeake Beach and graduated from Huntingtown High School in 2010. She attended Frostburg State University and later graduated from Anne Arundel Community College with an Associate’s Degree in psychology. Ashley was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Golden State Warriors. She enjoyed volunteering and participated in many Relay for Life cancer walks. Ashley will be remembered as a very smart and artistic person who enjoyed drawing and spending time with her family and friends.

Ashley is survived by her mother Jodi D. Gott and her husband Jason of Chesapeake Beach, brother Charles “Ricky” Donaldson and “sissy” Madisyn Gott, both of Chesapeake Beach and father Matthew Flynn of Bowie. She is also survived by her grandfather Rick Wayson of Venice, FL, grandmother Penny Wayson of Grafton, WV and great-grandmother Agnes Wayson of Lothian, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.